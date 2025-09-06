NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $5,106,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

