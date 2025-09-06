New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Shell by 42,743.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,162,000 after buying an additional 2,861,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $180,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Shell by 102.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,335,000 after buying an additional 1,501,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shell by 2,096.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,217,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after buying an additional 1,161,709 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.