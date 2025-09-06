New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $182,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,644 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $117,133,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,017,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.53 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

