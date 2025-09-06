Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at $139,980,508.80. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,262,182.08. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,584 shares of company stock worth $17,145,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

