Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,649 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

