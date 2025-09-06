New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,410 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $454.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $458.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

