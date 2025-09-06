New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 136,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

