New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5%

AEP opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.