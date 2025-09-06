iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

