New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 244,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,580,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 384,778 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 704,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 229.0% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 1,832,362 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,842 shares of company stock worth $3,387,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

