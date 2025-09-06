New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,440 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 236,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 64.5% in the first quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $7,050,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $95.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $97.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

