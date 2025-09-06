Nepc LLC Sells 686,917 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Nepc LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nepc LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $71,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGSH opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.