Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $6.76 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.33. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.