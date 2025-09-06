Nepc LLC Buys 18,611 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Nepc LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081,757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,775,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,173,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

