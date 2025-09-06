DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

