Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

