Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

