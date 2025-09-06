Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

