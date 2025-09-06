Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,058 Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $11.85 on Friday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

