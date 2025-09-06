Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,288 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274,422 shares of company stock worth $408,064,869. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

