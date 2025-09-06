Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.0250.

GETY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Getty Images to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 target price (down from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.