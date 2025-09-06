Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,098.59. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $35.38 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $571.74 million, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

