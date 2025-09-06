Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Herc worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Herc Stock Up 7.4%

HRI opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

