Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.90.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

