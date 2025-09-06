Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,011 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. $NBH

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.