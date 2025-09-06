Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. $MVT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 332,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.