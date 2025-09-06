ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,408 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 675,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,902.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

