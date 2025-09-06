Needham Investment Management LLC Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Corporation $UIS

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,800 shares during the period. Unisys makes up approximately 2.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Unisys worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,287,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,939 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,668,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,253,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Unisys Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE UIS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Unisys Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $276.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

