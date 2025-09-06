Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $96.56 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.