Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of ThredUp Inc. $TDUP

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. ThredUp accounts for 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ThredUp worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 939,449 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 98.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,269,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 630,101 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 122.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 306,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,995.60. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,100. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

