Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of PRCT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

