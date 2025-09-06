Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Stock Holdings Increased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $236.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the sale, the director owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

