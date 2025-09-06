Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 280,769 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. $INVZ

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,769 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.48% of Innoviz Technologies worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 499.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $2.53 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 197.89%. Innoviz Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

