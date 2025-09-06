Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in HCM II Acquisition Corp. $HOND

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.24% of HCM II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $21,150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,719,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,030,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,006,000.

NASDAQ:HOND opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

