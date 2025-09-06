Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 253,729 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQY opened at $11.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

