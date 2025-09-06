Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141,719 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Glaukos by 583.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

Shares of GKOS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

