Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 257,312 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,312 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

