C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,162,768 shares of company stock valued at $50,525,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in C3.ai by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

