Wall Street Zen Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $140.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $204.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

