Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Equillium Stock Up 9.1%

Equillium stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equillium had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

