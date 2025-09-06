Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,513,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,048,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.31 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Critical Mineral Resources news, insider Dominic Traynor bought 490,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £19,619.04. Also, insider Charles Long purchased 354,000 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £14,160. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.
