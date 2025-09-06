Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CAO Jennifer Mak Sells 75 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total transaction of $54,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,380. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AXON opened at $728.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $346.71 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.98.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.