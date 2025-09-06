Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CAO Jennifer Mak Sells 75 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total transaction of $54,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,380. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of AXON opened at $728.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $346.71 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.98.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
