CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.61. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $221.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.60) by $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

