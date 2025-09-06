CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,802.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,270. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $1,067,077. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CarGurus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CarGurus by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

