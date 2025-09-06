Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 745,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,734,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

