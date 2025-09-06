IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 3,878,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 442,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.44.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

