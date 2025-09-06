Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 111,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 14,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rio Silver Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a market cap of C$2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Rio Silver

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.