Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 598.50 ($8.08), with a volume of 243788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.50 ($8.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 575 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 510 to GBX 660 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Balfour Beatty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 14.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.