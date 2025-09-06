American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

