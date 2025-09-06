Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 66.1% in August

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, adropof66.1% from the July 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.457 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

